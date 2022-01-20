First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FIBK stock opened at $42.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $37.23 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 53.95%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FIBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 2,880 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $113,443.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $58,738.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,880 shares of company stock valued at $155,358. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 67.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 59,107 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

