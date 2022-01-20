First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) Trading Down 1.1%

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC)’s share price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.71 and last traded at $22.85. 3,438 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 4,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $142.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.21.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter. First National had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 12.04%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First National in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of First National in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of First National by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First National by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of First National by 1,120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 163,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.92% of the company’s stock.

First National Company Profile (NASDAQ:FXNC)

First National Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary, First Bank. The firm offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties.

