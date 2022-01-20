First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Raised to C$40.00 at CIBC

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FQVLF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday. lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.10.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.21. 41,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,504. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 2.10.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 5.09%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

