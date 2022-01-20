First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Lowered to C$36.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB set a C$25.00 price objective on First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.42.

TSE:FM traded up C$0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$35.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,802. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$19.21 and a 1-year high of C$36.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.24. The company has a market cap of C$24.79 billion and a PE ratio of 32.44.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion. Research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.0099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$330,289.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$464,714.30.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

