First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s current price.

FM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. CSFB set a C$25.00 price objective on First Quantum Minerals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.42.

First Quantum Minerals stock traded up C$0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$35.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,802. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$19.21 and a 12 month high of C$36.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.0099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$330,289.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$464,714.30.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

