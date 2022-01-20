First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the December 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 771,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.89. 35,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $143.60 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The company has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.37.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRC. Barclays boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.