First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 39.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 5.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,548 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 18.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period.

Shares of QQXT stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.18. 1,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,560. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $76.08 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

