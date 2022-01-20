First Western Financial (MYFW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $25.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Western Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MYFW opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.90. First Western Financial has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a market cap of $267.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In related news, Director Mark L. Smith sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $101,383.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 18,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $545,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,495 shares of company stock worth $875,601 over the last three months. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Western Financial stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.48% of First Western Financial worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

