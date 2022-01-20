Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,212 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $27,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 30.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 643.6% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 14,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,274 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 6.7% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,058,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,401,000 after acquiring an additional 52,678 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In related news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $1,007,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 148,965 shares worth $15,237,813. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $106.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.61. The stock has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.95, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.81.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.