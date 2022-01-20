Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,252 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,418 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $18,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE FBC opened at $49.73 on Thursday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.69 and a 1-year high of $56.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.56.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.