FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Trading Down 1.5%

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) shares dropped 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.65 and last traded at $41.71. Approximately 1,629,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,893,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.33.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,189,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,520,000 after buying an additional 177,366 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,825,000. VeraBank N.A. raised its position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 195,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 30,991 shares during the last quarter.

