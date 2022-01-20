FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Stock Price Up 0.1%

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) shares rose 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.09 and last traded at $26.03. Approximately 159,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 194,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 469,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 211,238 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,133,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 26,836 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 13.8% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 132,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares during the period. Finally, VeraBank N.A. grew its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 7.5% during the third quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 185,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 12,939 shares in the last quarter.

