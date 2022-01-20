Flow Market Cap Achieves $2.25 Billion (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last week, Flow has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Flow has a total market cap of $2.25 billion and approximately $88.68 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.09 or 0.00016661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00057255 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,177.90 or 0.07468700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00063582 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,542.61 or 0.99983742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00065193 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007885 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 318,082,398 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

