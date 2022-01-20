Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $39.00. The stock traded as low as $21.44 and last traded at $21.46, with a volume of 22624 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.93.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FLNC. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.11.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.60 million. Fluence Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluence Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

