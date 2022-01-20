Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.37

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.37 and last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.69 and a beta of -0.82.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

