Flushing Financial (FFIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Flushing Financial to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $64.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.00 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Flushing Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

FFIC opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average of $23.24. The company has a market cap of $769.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.79. Flushing Financial has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

In related news, CEO John R. Buran bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $42,786.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 15.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 13.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 110.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 38.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.