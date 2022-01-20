Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $95.00 target price on the stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FMX. Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Shares of NYSE FMX traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.71. 3,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a twelve month low of $67.74 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.92.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.04. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

