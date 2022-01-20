Forestar Group (FOR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $418.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.75 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Forestar Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FOR opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $930.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average is $20.43. Forestar Group has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In related news, Director Lisa H. Jamieson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $40,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Forestar Group by 27.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Forestar Group by 120.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Forestar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Forestar Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,835 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Forestar Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FOR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forestar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.