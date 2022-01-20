Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) dropped 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.24 and last traded at $56.36. Approximately 106,768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 152,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.88.

A number of research firms have commented on FWONA. Citigroup boosted their target price on Formula One Group from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Formula One Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter. Formula One Group had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 0.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 25,294 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. 9.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

