Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.84% of Forward Air worth $18,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the second quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 810.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2,216.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 65.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.57.

FWRD stock opened at $110.49 on Thursday. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $70.93 and a 52-week high of $125.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.92.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

