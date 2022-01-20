Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of FOX by 15.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,158,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,285 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 9,364.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 787,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,714,000 after purchasing an additional 779,022 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of FOX by 207.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 546,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after purchasing an additional 368,962 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at about $10,661,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of FOX by 79.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 617,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,738,000 after purchasing an additional 274,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $36.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.50. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.94 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.18.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

