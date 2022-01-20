Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 273,400 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.44% of Franklin Street Properties worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 573,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 71,050 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 927.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,978,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,102,000 after purchasing an additional 54,201 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on FSP. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $633.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Franklin Street Properties Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

