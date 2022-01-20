Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Desjardins upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Shares of FRHLF opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $10.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.