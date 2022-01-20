Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.06. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 13,298 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $72.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.70.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $92.57 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 47.02%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRD. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 66,363 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Friedman Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $414,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 29,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Friedman Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $336,000. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Friedman Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

