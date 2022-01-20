FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Increases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,540 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,705,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Apple by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after buying an additional 3,613,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $166.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.04 and its 200 day moving average is $154.89. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.52.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

