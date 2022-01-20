Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Up to $8.32

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.32, but opened at $8.75. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 36,813 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.42.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.70 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter worth $340,037,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth $345,594,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter worth $82,217,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth $106,657,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 155.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,993,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,884 shares in the last quarter. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

