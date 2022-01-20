Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,000 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,629,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734,545 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,888,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,066 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,371,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 226.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,307,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,173,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW opened at $303.79 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $333.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $79.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.35.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.