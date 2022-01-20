Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,700 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GL. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 31.4% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,137,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,373,000 after acquiring an additional 271,964 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 17.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,690,000 after purchasing an additional 161,492 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter worth $11,525,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 10.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,235,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,636,000 after purchasing an additional 115,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 43.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,351,000 after purchasing an additional 102,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GL shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $104.10 on Thursday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.25 and a 1-year high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.69%.

In related news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $79,486.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,977 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

