Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,800 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 53.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 696.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26,234 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 13,963.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.97.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MTB opened at $175.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.85. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $186.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

