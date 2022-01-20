Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 25.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $113.28 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.88 and a 1-year high of $127.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.09.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.45) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

