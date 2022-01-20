Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,952 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 283.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,156,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 385,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,451,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,714,000 after buying an additional 19,673 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $204.45 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $204.38 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

