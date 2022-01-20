Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,444,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,085,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,944 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 69.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,121,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,469,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,240,000 after purchasing an additional 731,379 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,239,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UGI alerts:

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $67,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 263,063 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,634. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $46.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average of $45.14. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. UGI’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.97%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.