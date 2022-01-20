Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,377 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Oracle by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 42.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

ORCL stock opened at $83.38 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $222.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.