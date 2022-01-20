Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,618,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2,379.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 426,666 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 382,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,904,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,330,000 after purchasing an additional 300,756 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 65.25%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

