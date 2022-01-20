Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,582,000 after buying an additional 1,189,682 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 233.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,935 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,419,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,183 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1,357.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,258,000 after purchasing an additional 950,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 13,049.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 512,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,483,000 after purchasing an additional 508,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $199.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $13,859,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $4,717,747.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,908 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,994 over the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

