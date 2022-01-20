Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $63.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.25. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $65.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

