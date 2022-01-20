Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 20.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,109,000 after buying an additional 31,078 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 16.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 85,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after buying an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 287,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,556,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $129.15 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.62 and a 52 week high of $145.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.06. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

