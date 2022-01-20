Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 90.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Centene by 50.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 86.2% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 50.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 164.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $77.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 62.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $85.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day moving average of $70.97.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $591,533.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 8,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $582,130.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,419 shares of company stock valued at $9,752,253 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.78.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

