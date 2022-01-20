Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $1.66 Million Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 143.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 16,084 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 110,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Donaldson by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Donaldson by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Donaldson by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $493,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,440 shares of company stock worth $833,473. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

DCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of DCI opened at $57.84 on Thursday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.09 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day moving average is $61.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.13%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

