Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,480 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 20.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 52.2% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 151.2% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 22,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 62.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $108.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.26 and a 12 month high of $115.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

LNG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.83.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.