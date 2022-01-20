Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 24,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 378,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $442.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.23 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $474.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.98.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

