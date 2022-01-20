Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.69 Million in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 688,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of comScore at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of comScore by 144.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of comScore in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of comScore in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of comScore in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of comScore in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of comScore stock opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41. comScore, Inc. has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $5.25.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. comScore had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 31.81%. The business had revenue of $92.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that comScore, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

comScore Profile

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

