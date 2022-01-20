Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 282,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of ACCO Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,131 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 405,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $315,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $801.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $9.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.45 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

