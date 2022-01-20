Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,850 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,809,000 after acquiring an additional 25,373 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,760,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,423,000 after purchasing an additional 205,210 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,832,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,926,000 after purchasing an additional 61,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 547.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $234.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $143.15 and a one year high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.79.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

