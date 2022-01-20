Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 53,110 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of Rocky Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 13,558.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,184,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 308.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 24,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,466,000 after buying an additional 53,100 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCKY opened at $40.66 on Thursday. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $296.82 million, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.00.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.10). Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $125.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on RCKY. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

