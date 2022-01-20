Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 723,886.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,808,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807,642 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 41.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,980,000 after purchasing an additional 922,465 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 102.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,184,000 after purchasing an additional 475,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,620,000 after purchasing an additional 321,287 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,045,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,198,000 after acquiring an additional 274,121 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNW opened at $70.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $88.54.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

In other news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.87.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

