Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) PT Raised to $20.00 at DA Davidson

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.24% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $18.65. The company had a trading volume of 15,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,496. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.83. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David M. Campbell bought 10,300 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

