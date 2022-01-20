Fusion Price Down 10.5% Over Last Week (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $46.71 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,974.97 or 0.99876798 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002083 BTC.

About Fusion

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 70,674,409 coins. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

