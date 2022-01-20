Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Up to $48.50

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.50, but opened at $51.20. Futu shares last traded at $49.73, with a volume of 79,488 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on FUTU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. BOCOM International downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.21.

Get Futu alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average is $79.18.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). The firm had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 18.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Futu by 221.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,432 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Futu during the third quarter worth $92,549,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Futu by 159.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,533,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,550,000 after purchasing an additional 942,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Futu by 264.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,965,000 after acquiring an additional 615,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Futu by 10.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,358,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,702,000 after acquiring an additional 595,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.76% of the company’s stock.

About Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.