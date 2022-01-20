Future (LON:FUTR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3,531.59

Future plc (LON:FUTR)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,531.59 ($48.19) and traded as low as GBX 3,212 ($43.83). Future shares last traded at GBX 3,318 ($45.27), with a volume of 190,996 shares.

FUTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($60.04) price target on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Future from GBX 4,250 ($57.99) to GBX 4,170 ($56.90) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,225 ($71.29) price target on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,204.60 ($57.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,500.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,531.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from Future’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Future’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.03%.

In other Future news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 62,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,578 ($48.82), for a total value of £2,220,149 ($3,029,265.93).

About Future (LON:FUTR)

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

